125 years

December 30, 1897

The fight between Dr. J.A. Throckmorton and Louis Kah, Jr. on the incandescent gas lights came to a close this morning at a conference between the two gentlemen and the price restored to $1 per light.

The first ice cutting of the season was commenced yesterday at Tawawa Lake and at Timeus’ Crystal Lake. The ice measures seven inched in thickness.

100 years

December 30, 1922

The clock in the courthouse tower stopped at 12:30 this morning. The driving rain at that time froze as it fell, causing the hands on the north side to freeze to the dial and it will not be possible to start the clock until this ice melts, permitting the hands on the dial to move.

A Ford truck driven by Charles Dormire skidded into the canal just south of the West Avenue canal bridge at noon today. Dormire was thrown into the water, but other than a very cold bath, he escaped injury. The truck turned over on its side in the water.

75 years

December 30, 1947

City councilman made sure the city will have health service for 1948, but at the same time frowned on some parking situations at their regular session at the city building last evening. The councilmen voted $3,300 to the Shelby County Department of Health. Coming under fire was the parking of cars in city alleys, it being noted that at a recent fire at Isaly’s store, North Main Avenue, it was necessary to move three autos parked in the alley to make room for fire equipment to operate.

50 years

December 30, 1972

Mark J. Wells will return to Dayton Power & Light Co., Tuesday as supervisor of the area development department after serving nine months as assistant director of the Dayton Development Council.

FORT LORAMIE – Vernon “Red” Frey has announced his retirement as village fire chief, effective Monday. Frey has been with the fire department since 1948 and has been acting chief since 1960.

25 years

December 30, 1997

Navistar International opened an engineering facility in Sidney last week that will soon house nearly 80 technical workers for the Springfield-based company. They will be headquartered in the facility which formerly served as offices for Cars and Parts magazine, a publication of Amos Press. The staff will be conducting design work for Navistar’s New Generation Truck, which is set to reach assembly lines late in 1998.

CINCINNATI (AP) – The president of the Cincinnati Bengals says construction of a new stadium for the team is in danger of falling behind schedule or being scuttled because city officials won’t fulfil a promise to cooperate. “To date the city has refused to live up to its word.” Mike Brown, Bengals owner stated.

Cheryl Heintz, a senior at Sidney High School, has scored in the 99th percentile in the state in the Ohio University Annual American History Contest. Heintz will now enter statewide competition. Other students who scored at the 90th percentile or better were Derek Heckler, Nathan Cook, Ryan Blindauer, Kyle Witt, Richard Gase, Andy Thompson, Jon Elsner, David Stafford, Adam Pillion, Scott Neeley, Joe Tripi, Sarah Alexander, Andrew Gross, Jenny Randolph and Morgen Wilson. Sidney High ranked first on seven of the eight tests countywide.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

