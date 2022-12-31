125 years

December 31, 1897

The Sulphur Heights Gun Club held its first shoot at Blue Rocks on Christmas Day. Most of the members are novices and the scores were very low. Members of the club include: John H. Bush, George Bush, Clark Pruden. S.S. Symonds, G.C. Fisher, Kerr Carey, L. Loudenback, and Max Carey.

—————

There will be a grand opossum supper served at the Twilight Club rooms on Thursday evening.

100 years

December 31, 1922

While other cities are worrying about the likelihood of watch parties on New Year’s Eve with liquor in the hip pocket – where the individual has a hip pocket – Sidney authorities are looking serenely forward to the occasion, confident that most watch parties will be held sans pre-war stuff, sans moonshine, and sans everything that will unduly enliven the witching hour.

—————

The holiday dance given last evening at Mires Pavilion in Riverside was one of the more delightful events of the holiday week. Almost a hundred guests were present, with music for dancing furnished by the well-known Shelley’s orchestra. The dance opened the winter season at the pavilion which has been converted to a wintergarden with dances scheduled for each week.

75 years

December 31, 1947

Earl Wooddell, of this city, today formally announced he will be a candidate for the Democratic nomination for county commissioner at the primary election in May. Wooddell has been serving as supervisor of the city’s health and sanitation department since it was established.

—————

The third party candidacy of Henry Wallace today serves to endanger the re-election of President Truman, while giving the Republicans a tremendous lift toward winning the White House in 1948.

50 years

December 31, 1972

Sunday, Pastor Carl A. Roepcke will install the 1973 Church Council of St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Newly elected members are: John McDermitt, Mrs. William Armstrong, Mrs. Richard Henke, George Brockman, Gary Allen, David Crusey, Forest Gross, Marion Leapley, Terry Richardson, Tom Seving and Web Young.

—————

BOTKINS – The Altar Rosary Society of St. Lawrence Church of Rhine held their December meeting last week in the church hall. A brief business meeting was held with the installation of officers for 1973. They are: president, Mrs. Kenneth Maxwell; Mrs. Ardeen Braun, vice president; Mrs. Nick Bergman, secretary, and Mrs. Randy Smith, treasurer.

25 years

December 31, 1997

LOS ANGELES (AP) – It’s no surprise that U.S. troops in Bosnia would be mad about Helen Hunt, Jenny McCarthy or the “Baywatch” beauties. But how do you explain Barry Manilow and Bill Gates? They all made the informal list of celebrities that U.S. military personnel most would like to sit down and chat with.

—————

1997 was like most years, a combination of happiness and tragedy, good news and bad. This is reflected in the top 10 local news stories for the year, as chosen by The Sidney Daily News staff. Two Sidney women, Maxine Kauffman and her daughter June, won $35 million in the Ohio Lottery, becoming the envy of everyone who has played the game. It was the No. 1 local story.

—————

RIO GRANDE – Denise DeMange of Piqua, was crowned 1998 Homecoming Queen at the University of Rio Grande. DeMange is a 1994 graduate of Lehman High School.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

