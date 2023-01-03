125 Years

January 3, 1898

The annual promenade of Co. L was held at the armory New Year’s Eve. Some 160 couples were in attendance; while a somewhat smaller number were present to look and enjoy the happiness of their dancing friends.

————

Yesterday the members of Co. L held an open house at the armory during the afternoon and fully 800 persons called to pay their respects and enjoy the hospitality of the boys.

————

Jacob Wagner has opened a plumbing establishment on North Main avenue.

100 Years

January 3, 1923

Improvement and elevation of the Big Four railroad through Sidney will cost an estimated $5 million, it has been announced by the railroad as work on the project moves forward at a rapid pace. The past few weeks have been the building of piers and the bases for the arches that will carry the bridge across the river near the intersection of South Ohio, South Main avenues and Crescent drive. The entire improvement covers a distance of 13-1/2 miles, beginning at Mix tower, near Pasco, and extending to Lamb, 10 miles west of the city.

————

Prof. B.O. Worrell announced today his decision to remain in Sidney. He said the interest demonstrated by the citizens group in maintaining the band at its current high standard caused him to decide to continue the pleasant relationship here.

75 Years

January 3, 1948

Local Red Cross officials announced today that Common Pleas Judge Huber A. Beery will again direct the local chapter’s 1948 campaign for funds. He served in the same capacity last year Harold M. Harris will serve as vice chairman for the drive which will start Mar. 1.

————

Joseph W. Fichter, master of the Ohio State Grange, today announced the appointment of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Watkins, R.R. 3, Sidney, as grange deputies in Shelby county. They will succeed Mr. and Mrs. Harry Heintz, Maplewood, who resigned after serving five years in the capacity.

————

At least five local bowling teams are expected to participate in the upcoming American Bowling Congress in Detroit, it was indicated today. Teams include: Ehrhardt’s Flowers, Wagner Ware, George’s Place, Sidney Paint and Hotel Wagner.

50 Years

January 3, 1973

FORT LORAMIE – Fort Loramie School Board reorganized last night. Ferd Fleckenstein, clerk, was appointed temporary chairman in order that meeting might proceed.

Joseph Stang and Ed Seger were re-elected president and vice president, respectively, with Wayne Gagemeier re-appointed purchasing agent.

————

John Shinn was re-elected president and William Lonsbury vice president at the Sidney City School Board reorganization meeting last night.

Other members of the board are Leroy Bishop, Raymond Cotterman and Dr. Philip Valentine.

25 Years

January 3, 1998

CINCINNATI (AP) – Ohioans surveyed in the latest Ohio Poll said their greatest hopes for the new year centered around health and money.

The poll showed 29 percent of those surveyed wished for good health for themselves and their families during 1998. Sixteen percent hoped their families would be better off financially.

Six percent each said they hoped to win the lottery, receive a good education or have a generally better future.

————

POLICE LOG – 5:07 p.m.: oranges thrown. Police checked the area of Main and South Ohio avenues for two boys throwing oranges at passing vehicles.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

