Community calendar

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

• The YWCA Witty Knitters club is holding their monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at the YWCA in Piqua, 418 N. Wayne ST.

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is hosting their free veterans coffee and donuts event from 9 to 11 a.m. at the center. The event is free to any veteran over 50 years of age.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or

• Staying Clean for the Weekend Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Baptist Church at 1322 E. Court St.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, JAN. 9

• Registration deadline for StoryPoint’s Veteran’s Breakfast in Troy at 1840 Towne Park Drive. The breakfast will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. Register by calling 937-440-3600.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

• The Wilderness Trail Museum’s Genealogy Room in Fort Loramie is open from 9 a.m. to noon, and volunteers are on hand to help with family research. In addition to a large library of printed materials, the genealogy room also provides computer access to Newspapers.com, the Ancestry Library Edition of Ancestry.com, and other online resources.

• The Shelby County Genealogical Society will host their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at 115 E. North St., Sidney.

• Loramie Township will be hosting their monthly township meeting at the Russia Firehouse, 113 North St., Russia, at 7:30 p.m.

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

• The Shelby County Coin Club is hosting their monthly meeting at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney, at 7:15 p.m. The club invites anyone to attend.