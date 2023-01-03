Food, drinks, entertainment at Stage Door Canteen

LIMA — The Stage Door Canteen, located inside the Historic Ohio Theatre Lima, is open Wednesday – Saturday at 5 p.m. for dinner and drinks. Their menu features international bar foods and rotating specials and drink specials.

This week’s entertainment includes a live professional drag show on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge for the show. Then, the Stage Door Canteen is hosting their “Almost Famous Open Mic Night” on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. Come check out Lima’s local talent with no cover charge.

The Ohio Theatre Lima, located at 122 W. North St. in downtown Lima is on the National Register of Historic Places. Opening in 1927 as a movie palace and vaudeville theatre before being converted into a nightclub in 1978. Although a full one-third of the Theatre has been fully renovated, the remainder of the space is still undergoing a major renovation correcting years of damage caused by a leaking roof and returning the theatre to a more traditional look as it might have appeared in the roaring 20’s. Assisting with the renovations is Friends of the Ohio Theatre, a 501c(3) non-profit which raises funds to help pay for the restorations. Find out more at www.friendsoftheohiotheatre.com.