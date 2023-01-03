Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Dec. 25-31

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 12 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s five less calls than the week prior.

Ten of the 12 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There were two dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

Of the 10 calls in the Houston district, seven patients were transported to the hospital. Two patients refused transport to the hospital and another patient opted for the squad to cancel after dialing 911 and having the ambulance dispatched. Russia Fire first responders and Shelby County deputies each assisted on one medical call.

On Wednesday evening, two calls came in within 10 minutes of one another in the Houston district and Spirit EMS sent a second ambulance to handle the secondary call.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched on two calls. Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to both calls. Two patients were transported from the scene, one by Spirit EMS and one by Perry Port Salem Rescue. Shelby County deputies assisted at one of the scenes.

Of the nine patients transported to the hospital last week, three were transported to Wilson Health, four to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and two to Kettering Health in Piqua.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.