SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Nathaniel Bowen, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Claudia Fatone, 24, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Brigid Erin Kilbane, 22, of Sidney, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Elizabeth Serrano Quezada, 53, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brianna Nicola Johnson, 31, of Sidney, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Heather J. Huddleston, 22, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $121 fine.

Darian M. Ludwig, 26, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $136 fine.

Gerald J. Barreno, 54, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Andrea Marie Beville, 51, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at a private driveway, $136 fine.

Mary Catherine Kristie Schwind, 35, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Leslie A. Suzor, 42, of Toledo, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jayleen M. Branscum, 47, of Minster, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Nicholas Scott Harber, 20, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension 12 points and assured clear distance, both charges dismissed, $105 fine.

William W. Woods, 54, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear and contempt, $155 fine.

Jeffrey Buell, 34, of Germantown, was charged with a seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Kenneth Gene Sharp, 34, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Natasha Yvonne Banks, 48, of Lansing, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Britney Shalome Macklin, 32, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

