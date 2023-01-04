125 Years

January 4, 1898

There has been a general move at the Sidney Hollowware Company plant this week and things thereabout are undergoing a considerable change. The employees of Philip Smith’s machine shop have been busy moving their machinery into the building formerly occupied by Betts and Potts spoke and bending works, while the grinding machines for the hollowware plant are being moved into the room formerly occupied by the machine shop.

—————

The concert given in the I.O.O.F. hall last evening by the Marien String Quartette of the Cincinnati Symphony orchestra was a most excellent entertainment. The hall was packed to its utmost capacity.

100 Years

January 4, 1923

There is a possibility that Sidney will lose its leader of the Sidney Municipal Band. Prof. B.O. Worrell, who has been the leader since its organization, has been offered a position as professor music at North Dakota University in Grand Forks, N.D. This position would also include director of the university band. A representative of the university met with Prof. Worrell in Chicago last week.

—————

Dr. Cyril Hussey entered upon his duties as coroner of Shelby county yesterday, succeeding Dr. Lester Pepper.

—————

The Interstate Commerce Commission at Washington has granted the petition of W.H. Osborn, receiver for the abandonment of the Dayton, Toledo and Chicago railroad.

—————

Robert E. Marshall, who retired as Prosecuting Attorney of Shelby county yesterday after serving two terms, was presented with a traveling bag by other court officials this morning. The presentation was made by James E. Way.

75 Years

January 4, 1948

Incorporation of The Sachs Famous Supply Co. was announced today by the secretary of state in Columbus. With capital stock of $50,000, the announcement lists Waldorf Sachs and Otto J. Hilt as incorporators, with Harry K. Hess as agent.

—————

John F. Williams, who has been associated with the city of Sidney in its waterworks department for almost 40 years, today submitted his resignation. A member of the waterworks staff since May 1909, Williams has recently been serving as chief engineer. He is resigning because of ill health.

50 Years

January 4, 1973

FORT LORAMIE – The Marie Quinlin Chapter of the National Honor Society held its annual induction ceremony at St. Michael Hall, Fort Loramie.

Seven new members were present for the ceremonies. They were Becky Bergman, Deb Bensman, Walt Sanders, Jerry Hoying, Tony Bornhorst, Mark Ahlers and Rick Simon.

—————

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Harry S. Truman’s will, released today as public record, gives nearly all of the former president’s papers to the people of the United States, barring some personal notes.

The will stipulated that the hundreds of thousands of presidential papers be kept at the Harry S. Truman Library in Independence “subject to the right of the archivist of the United States” to move the papers.

—————

New officials elected in the Nov. 7 election were sworn into office Friday morning by Judge Frank Marshall in the Shelby County Common Pleas Courtroom.

Among those taking the oath were county commissioners Merton Maxwell, who is beginning is third term, and Donald Conklin, starting his second.

25 Years

January 4, 1998

Dale T. Luebke of Fort Loramie has been named president of the 1998 United Way Board of Trustees.

Named at the annual meeting in December, Luebke presented the agency’s annual action plan that will be finalized in January.

Luebke is employed at Fifth Third Bank of Western Ohio in Sidney as assistant vice resident and area banking center manager.

—————

The First Presbyterian Church of Sidney, 202 N. Miami Ave, will welcome a new associate pastor, the Rev. Lisa Danielson, this Sunday. Danielson moved to Sidney from Seward, Neb., where she served as pastor of the Frist Presbyterian Church of Seward.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

