Student United Way accepting grants through Feb. 3

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way launched Student United Way to engage an inspire the next generation of leaders and philanthropists.

All 10 school districts in the county participate with one junior and one senior representative. Students participating will accept grant applications through February 3rd. Grants should focus on programming that serves the Infant-18 year old population. Grant applications can be requested by contacting Scott Barr at [email protected]

This is a competitive grant pool where $10,000 will be awarded and each grant is capped at $2,000. The students will review applications and stack rank them during their February session. Those applicants making it to the in person presentation round will present to the students on March 9. Applicants will be asked to share five minutes on the request, leaving a couple minutes for questions and answers.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator nine out of the past ten years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of local volunteer board of directors and community allocation volunteers.

Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.