Shelby County Fair Board approves feasibility study

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board approved design firm Garmann Miller’s feasibility study for $8,500 for a new livestock complex at a meeting on Dec. 20.

The feasibility study will include a breakdown of how much the project will cost, a diagram of the building with a 3D video and meetings with the company to confirm what is wanted and needed out of the building. As was requested by the board at the last meeting, more quotes were obtained from other companies totaling $8,400 and $13,500.

The board also appointed Jake Yinger, Mitch Brautigam and Mike York to the executive committee and approved the state financial report. The 2023 Hall of Fame was again discussed; no new names were added to the candidate list, so the current list includes Matt Henman, Juanita McCrum, and Chuck and Kelly Zell. The board will vote for two candidates at the January meeting.

Shelby County Maintenance Supervisor Chris Roediger obtained more quotes for the drainage issue from the Clopay and Fine Arts buildings, but they might not be needed as the Shelby County Engineer’s Office is willing to help, so a quote was not approved.

4-H Extension Educator Katie Hughes said the junior fair board elected new officers recently. Leah Meyer is the president, Austin Pleiman is the vice president, Eliza Gariety is the secretary and Sable Ruhenkamp is the treasurer.

During the treasurer’s report, Treasurer Eugene Schulze said the total income for the year was $652,732.37 and total expenses were $738,103.92. The expenses included a $100,000 capital grant dedicated to the sanitary sewer project, so there were $14,628 in excess funds for 2022.

The next fair board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

