125 Years

January 5, 1898

An athletic association has been formed among the pupils of the high school. The association is a union of the young ladies basketball club and the boys’ athletic club of the high school. G.W. Henderson, of the second ward school, has been selected as director. Arrangements have been made for the rental of the Burkhart hall on the east side of the square. It will be fitted up with gymnasium apparatus this week and it is expected it will be ready by the first of next week. The expense connected with the association is guaranteed by the pupils of the school.

—————

Two new cases of diphtheria have been reported to the health officer. Both of the cases are in the first ward.

100 Years

January 5, 1923

The Sidney Telephone Co. reports that the recent sleet storm caused more damage than at first expected. More than 100 poles were broken. The company reports it has been working all the extra men it can, in all kinds of weather. It is hoped that service between Sidney and Fort Loramie can be restored by Sunday, but it will require two or three more weeks before all work in the rural areas can be completed.

—————

The board of education of the Sidney School district completed its organization for the new year at a meeting this week. Dr. M.F. Hussey was elected president; J.C. Custenborder, vice president, and R.O. Bingham, clerk. Other members of the board are: O.B. Taylor, Dr. J.F. Richeson, and W.P. Collier.

75 Years

January 5, 1948

Charles Haney bas assumed the managership, of the Sidney Furniture Co., store located on West Poplar street. At the same time, it was announced that William Custenborder has joined the store staff. Haney fills the post left vacant by the recent resignation of Kenneth McDowell.

—————

Purchase of the former L.M. Studevant property on North Main avenue by C.H. Roman was announced today. The purchase was made from the Cleveland Trust Company, trustee of the Studevant estate. Mr. and Mrs. Roman plan to establish their home there. For the past 12 years, they have occupied an apartment and he has had his offices in the Sidney Printing and Publishing Co. building.

————

Mayor Waldo Patton announced today that he will hold court each evening at 7:30 in his office in the city building.

50 Years

January 5, 1973

Shelby County Sheriff’s Department has two new deputies. Twenty-three year old Larry Hudson of Jackson Center became a full-time deputy Dec. 9, replacing Emerson Metz who resigned.

Stanley Crosley, R.R. 1, Anna, Monday became Shelby County’s first 18-year-old full-time deputy sheriff. Crosley is the first deputy hired in what will be an expansion of the sheriff’s department made possible by federal revenue sharing funds.

—————

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Bess Truman, 87, and her daughter, Margaret Truman Daniel, are the recipients of the bulk of former President Harry S. Truman’s estate, estimated at about $600,000.

In addition, according to the will accepted for probate Tuesday, Truman’s presidential papers house in the Truman Library at Independence, became the property of the nation.

25 Years

January 5, 1998

Lazer Runner has arrived in Sidney. Located at the Holiday Bowling Lanes, 1400 W. Michigan St., the game has given a new meaning to “interactive play.”

“This is safer than paintball and there is a lot of interaction with other players,” said co-owner Bob Livermore

The arena will be managed by Matt Gibson of Sidney.

—————

The Allstate Insurance Agency, 213 N. Ohio Ave., has a new leader with a second agent joining the office last month.

Dawn E. Andrews, 26, of Sidney, has been in the insurance field for six years and joined the agency in June. She began to head up the agency this fall.

Andrews is a 1990 graduate of Fairlawn High School and attended Edison Community College. She earned her associate degree in marketing and sales from Bluffton College in 1992.

Glen Hollopeter, 31, of Piqua has recently joined the agency. Hollopeter had been with the Piqua office of Western-Southern Insurance for four years.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

