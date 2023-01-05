Girl Scout cookie sales begin Friday

LIMA — Friday is one of the most anticipated days of the year. It’s the start of the annual Girl Scout cookie season. Girl Scouts who are members of the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio council, which includes Shelby and Auglaize counties, begin taking orders Friday.

There are 10 varieties of cookies available this year: Raspberry Rally, which are available online only, Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Lemon-Ups, Toffe-tastic and Girl Scout S’mores. Cookies are $5 a box except for Toffee-tastic and Girl Scout S’mores which are $6 a box.

Proceeds from cookie sales are divided up among Girl Scout programming, camp programming and properties, troop proceeds and rewards, member and customer support and cookie program and vendor costs.

In 2021, troops in the local council earned $1,957,000 in troop proceeds, which are used to fund activities, buy supplies and support service projects in local communities.

Cookies will arrive locally Feb. 11-12 at which time volunteers and girls will be picking up their cookies.

Feb. 17 marks the beginning of cookie booths where troops will set up at various locations to sell the boxes of cookies.

Anyone ordering the Raspberry Rally cookies will have their orders shipped Feb. 27.

The last chance to purchase cookies will be March 19.