King sworn in to serve Ohio’s 84th House District

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Angie King, R-Celina, took the oath of office Tuesday for her first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. She represents the 84th House District, which consists of all of Mercer County, northern Darke County and southern Auglaize County.

“I am truly honored to advocate as a strong voice for the 84th House District,” said King. “I look forward to getting to work on legislation to make Ohio a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

King served as a Celina City Council member for 11 years and has been the Mercer County Recorder for the past 10 years. She previously served as a board member of the Ohio Board of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology, Ohio Housing Trust Fund Advisory Committee and is a current board member for West Ohio Community Action Partnership.

She is also a small-business owner, licensed realtor and holds a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership and a Masters of Business Administration, both from Wright State University.

King and her husband, Mark, have been married for more than 30 years and have two adult children and three grandchildren. They are active members of New Life Christian Center.

King was sworn in during Tuesday’s session, which marked the beginning of the 135th General Assembly.