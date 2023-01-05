Honoring donors for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month

DAYTON — Thanks to blood donors, more people lived to see the coming of the New Year. Community Blood Center says it needs more donors to reverse the critical shortage of type O and B negative blood and strengthen the winter supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month.

“Your loyalty and commitment helped people in more ways than you can imagine,” said CBC Vice President of Donor Services Tracy Morgan. “Your blood went to patients in 30 hospitals across the 18 counties in the CBC region. We’re in critical need for type O and B negative and can’t let up.”

Everyone who registers to donate Jan. 2 through Feb. 25 will receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give Love” long-sleeve, hoodie t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Meeting demand for type O blood has been a persistent challenge for CBC throughout the pandemic and especially during the holiday period. Type O and B negative are currently in just a three-day supply.

National Blood Donor Awareness Month was proclaimed in 1969 to thank donors and encourage more donations during the winter months when the holidays, severe weather and seasonal illness make it difficult to maintain a sufficient blood supply.

State Sen. Stephen Huffman, R-5th District, an emergency room physician and a life-long blood donor, introduced legislation in 2017 to designate January as Blood Donor Awareness Month in Ohio. It became law in February 2018 and was first celebrated in January 2019.

Huffman is a type O-negative “Universal Donor” whose blood can be transfused to any patient in need. He made his 86th lifetime donation Dec. 30 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center.

“Blood donations are essential for life-saving medical procedures,” Huffman said. “It is easy to take the availability of blood products for granted, but the reality is that countless lives depend on blood donations.

“As a regular blood donor, I was proud to sponsor Ohio Blood Donor Month legislation and I continue to hope it will increase awareness about the importance of giving blood and encourage more donations across the state.”

CBC is a member of America’s Blood Centers, which released a joint statement recognizing donors and encourages more people to give blood.

“We all owe America’s blood donors a debt of gratitude for their selfless generosity. Everyone knows someone whose life has been changed through a blood transfusion,” said Kate Fry, chief executive officer at America’s Blood Centers.

“National Blood Donor Month is an opportunity to recognize the more than 7 people million who donate blood each year, and to encourage more people to become donors and help save lives.”

Fry said all ABC member blood centers applaud the recent action by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to change its eligibility requirements for individuals that were previously deferred from donating blood because they lived, or were stationed, in certain countries outside of the U.S. in the 1980s and 1990s. The blood community welcomes back the hundreds of thousands of individuals now eligible to donate blood, include many of our nation’s veterans.