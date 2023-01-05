SIDNEY — Ring in the New Year with Healthy Living at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County.

Start the new year by learning to live your healthiest life with your chronic condition(s) through a free six-week Healthy Living workshop open to adults of any age living with a chronic health condition and/or their caregivers.

Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions will be hosted in person at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County beginning on Jan. 27. This workshop will be taking place on Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-1:30p.m. at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.

Healthy Living, an evidence-based, interactive, small group workshop, focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions and communicating with doctors and family. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support, and more.

Make a commitment to start your new year with better health. Sign up today by calling the Center at 937-492-5266.

To learn about additional wellness programs, visit https://info4seniors.org/news/wellness-progams/.

Workshops are supported by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2. The Agency on Aging helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. They are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby Counties.

Help is just a phone call away: 937-223-HELP or 800-258-7277. Learn more at www.info4seniors.org.