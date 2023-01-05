On thin ice

A group of mallards stand on the frozen surface of Hussey’s pond in Port Jefferson recently. The pond used to have a bubbler that kept part of the pond near Hussey’s Restaurant from completely freezing. In recent years the bubbler has not been running so the water foul now walk where they once swam.

