January 6, 1898

The Tawawa Athletic Club has been organized and a gymnasium fitted up in the Tawawa Lake club house. The following are members of the club: Harry Whitney, Joe Brandt, Karl Young, Ed Smith, George Ackerly, Roscoe Leymaster, Claude Heffelman, Claude DeWeese, Ralph Kah, Ed Nicholson and Walter Calland.

At the election of elders in the Presbyterian church Sunday, the following were named: W.A. Graham, J.T. Cunningham, Frank Schneeberger, Stephen Lytle, Johnston Wiley and George C. Anderson.

The first train on the Columbus and Northwestern railroad was run yesterday. It was composed of an engine and 50 cars loaded with material for the construction of the road.

100 Years

January 6, 1923

Suspension of the board of trustees of the District Tuberculosis hospital at Lima, has been declared illegal in opinions handed down by the prosecutors of two counties – Allen and Van Wert. As a result of the opinions the board will continue to function, ignoring the order of suspension by the county commissioners, unless proceedings are instituted against it as provided by law.

During a conference in Columbus yesterday, County Surveyor Oscar Schilling and Commissioners J.F. Cole and John M. Klase were advised by State Highway Commissioner Herrick there would be no additional funds available for the improvement of the Sidney-Hardin and Sidney-Bellefontaine roads. The only funds that will be available are the $35,000 allocated for improvement of Piqua-St. Marys road between Minster and Fort Loramie.

75 Years

January 6, 1948

A.H. Henke was re-elected president of the Sidney Board of Education when members reorganized last evening. Mrs. H,E. Scheiber was named vice president and Wayne Bertsch to a two-year term as clerk-treasurer. Two new members of the board are Dr. Clayton Kiracofe and Huffman Dearth. Resolutions recognizing the years of service for retiring board members – 30 for Carl Custenborder, 24 for H.M. Faulkner and 14 for Joseph B. Cook – were adopted by the board.

Vernon L. Millhoff has received a temporary appointment to the Sidney Fire Department according to an announcement today by Fire Chief Kenneth Purnell. He will begin his fire-fighting duties tomorrow.

President Truman startled Congress today by urging a $3.2 billion tax slash for low-income groups, offset by increased levies on rich corporations.

50 Years

January 6, 1973

The first baby of the New Year born at Wilson Memorial Hospital took its time getting here, arriving Thursday at 12:24 p.m. The infant was a boy, eight pounds, nine ounces and was born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Brautigam, W. Ohio 36, St. Paris. The Brautigams have chosen James Patrick as the name for the child, their third.

WAPAKONETA – There will be no fox bounty in Auglaize County’s future budget. The bounty has been discontinued by the Auglaize commissioners, who pointed out that an amended house bill, numbered 561, listed fox as a furbearing animal.

On the basis of this, commissioners reasoned that they can no longer pay a bounty for fox.

25 Years

January 6, 1998

COLUMBUS – a car fueled with biodiesel provided by The Ohio Soybean Council has been put through its paces at The Ohio State University as part of the FutureCar Challenge.

The Challenge is sponsored by Ford, Chrysler, General Motors and the U.S. Department of Energy, with a goal to convert a standard mid-size sedan into a fuel miser without forfeiting amenities such as air conditioning and luggage space.

BOTKINS – Dinsmore Township Trustees started off the new year Thursday by electing Robert Stewart as chairman and handling a number of other reorganizational issues.

Bill Elsass was elected vice chairman, Ted Zimpfer is the third trustee. Ron Reaman was reappointed zoning officer.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

