Himes to chair UW Board in 2023

SIDNEY — Scott Barr, Shelby County United Way president and CEO, has announced the 2023 board chair will be Ashley Himes, State Farm agent.

Himes has been a member of the Board of Trustees since 2020 serving the past two years on the Executive Committee. She also serves as the chair of the Events and Marketing Committee and Board Development Committee.

“It has been a truly humbling experience to serve on the United Way Board and to have the opportunity to serve the community as the 2023 Board Chair,” said Himes. “This is an outstanding organization that I am very proud to be a part of. The great work that the staff, Scott, the Board, and the community does to support this great organization is beyond compare. I look forward to the year ahead and working with this great group of people.”

Himes joined the Sidney/Shelby community in 2016 when she moved here to open a State Farm Agency. Since then she has added a second location in Springfield and is the owner, retirement planner, and mortgage loan originator for both locations. She attended Clark State, Hondros College and the American College of Financial Services.

Her passion is for leadership and community involvement. Himes is a member of MDRT, the Sidney-Shelby Chamber of Commerce, Sidney Kiwanis, Sidney Rotary Club, and regularly participates in community events and fundraisers. She has served as vice chair, chair and past chair of the Sidney/Shelby County Young Professionals group and has served as vice chair on the United Way Board.

She has been involved in the United Way annual campaign serving as the Professional Division leader since 2018 and is also a member of POWER. She currently serves as treasurer for Charity League of Shelby County where she has held that position since 2019.

She and her husband, Rolly, live in Sidney with their four children who attend Fairlawn Schools.