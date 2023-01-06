Commissioners hold annual reorganization meeting

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Commissioners held their annual reorganization meeting on Jan. 5 with Robert Guillozet elected president. The vice president is Anthony Bornhorst.

The clerk to the board is Pamela Steinke. The apiary inspector is David Littlefield.

The hours for the Commissioners’ open sessions will be on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until the close of business.

Employee mileage reimbursement rate while on county business is set at 45 cents per mile. Court witness reimbursement rate is set at 45 cents per mile.

The Records Commission will meet on March 27 and Oct. 10, 2023. The county sheriff will oversee the operations of the animal shelter. The sanitary engineer will oversee the operations of the sewer district.

• Julie Ehemann will be the voting representative at the County Commissioners Association of Ohio annual meeting and Anthony Bornhorst will be the alternate.

The commissioners also approved a list of their board representations.

Ehemann will represent Disaster Services — EMA and LEPC Executive Board; Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership (SSEP); Community Improvement Council (CIC); Tax Incentive Review Committee (TIRC); Auglaize Airport Advisory Committee; Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency (MPRMA); Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank — SCLRC); Shelby County Investment Committee; STAR House Advisory Committee; Stepping Up Committee; Greater Ohio Workforce Commissioner Representative on the Area seven Council of nine; County Commissioners Association of Ohio Executive Board; Western Ohio Regional Advisory to Ohio Treasurer; Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF); Women in Agriculture; Ohio Pharmacy Association (OPA) Legislative; and Shelby Sizzles.

Bornhorst will represent Senior Center Board; Upper Valley JVS Advisory Committee (adult); OSU-Lima Citizens Advisory Group; Board of Revision; Auglaize Airport Advisory Committee; Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency (MPRMA); Shelby County Investment Committee; Rotary Club of Sidney; and Shelby County Regional Planning Commission.

Guillozet will represent North Central Ohio Solid Waste Management District Executive Board; Family and Children First Council; Shelby Public Transit; Continuum of Care; Records Commission; Auglaize Airport Advisory Committee; Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency (MPRMA); Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank — SCLRC); Sidney Kiwanis; and Community Services Council.