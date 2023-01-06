SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Johnathan H. Barhorst, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob Ryan Dilley, 18, of Covington, was charged with driving left of center, $136 fine.

Chance Bible, 22, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jean Marie Swob, 85, of Houston, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Melonie Pottenger, 55, of Conover, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Neki K. David, 57, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Katy Lynn Vultee, 38, of Troy, was charged with driving under suspension, $163 fine.

Cindy Jean Bridges Hufford, 65, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Imoen M. Carder, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines of traffic, $136 fine.

Audrey J. Coe, 44, of Elida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Thomas Luan, 24, of Troy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Francis L. Baltes, 74, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Daniel G. Terbeek, 38, of Lewis Center, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Larry E. Shroyer, 78, of Degraff, was charged with windshield wipers not in working condition, $130 fine.

Darrell Lee Fugate, 53, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with insecure load, $130 fine.

Evelyn M. Metzger, 27, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Benjamin Kadin Hinds, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shonda Nicole Elliott, 27, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James Frederick Brautigam, 67, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Allison M. Cisco, 23, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Karen Arlene Ryane, 42, of Lima, was charged with a seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Kaitlyn Nichole Maxon, 21, of Oregon, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James C. Weiler, 56, of Sidney, was charged with a seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Thomas B. Pasko, 42, of Urbana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David L. Platfoot, 53, of Anna, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Travis R. Richards, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Evelyn C. Bensman, 80, of Anna, was charged with right of way at stop and yield signs, $130 fine.

Amber Lynn Typpi, 41, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Randall D. Johnson, 43, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Joshua S. Daniels, 40, of Sidney, was charged with a seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Shane Britt, 44, of Sidney, was charged with a seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Alyssa Vloedman, 20, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brian E. Taylor, 55, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob James Cornett, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Lynda S. Higgins, 59, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at stop and yield signs, $136 fine.

Eric Barnes, 26, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $261 fine.

Cheryl E. Harmon, 65, of Quincy, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Ryan Thomas Sutter, 34, of Anna, was charged with a seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Michelle A. Murray, 41, of Botkins, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Laura J. Hobler, 64, of New Knoxville, was charged with a seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Alisha Ann Lotz, 32, of Versailles, was charged with a seat belt violation, $135 fine.

Brian A. Edwards, 46, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William John Thieme, 18, of West Chester, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Dylan Z. Wilson, 20, of Lima, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Weston Welch, 22, of Pinckney, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Max A. Gehret, 18, of Yorkshire, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

