White awarded 2022 Physician Memorial Scholarship

SIDNEY — Wilson Health recently announced the recipient of their Annual Physician Memorial Scholarship. The 2022 scholarship recipient is Zachary White, of Anna.

Established following the death of Bruce C. Urbanc, D.O., in 2008, the scholarship is a joint effort of the Wilson Health medical staff and the hospital. The scholarship is awarded to a student who is enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a fully accredited school of medicine or osteopathic medicine in the continental United States.

White was awarded $2,000 to go towards his medical school education. Members of Physician Memorial Scholarship Selection Committee were charged with making the final selection for the 2022 scholarship recipient. Members of the committee include, Dr. David McDonald, Dr. Kenneth Bosslet, Dr. Kristi Pedler and Dr. Eric Prenger.

A graduate of Anna High School, White is a Miami University ‘22 Alumnus and is currently attending medical school at the University of Cincinnati – College of Medicine.

“I had always thought about going into medicine, but I was not sure what that even entailed because I was only sixteen years old at the time,” said White. “I had to complete a job shadow for one of my high school classes, so I felt this was a good opportunity to experience the daily life of a physician. Unfortunately, the timing of the job shadow was much less than ideal. My great-grandfather, the biggest role model in my life, had just passed away. His funeral happened to fall on the same day that I was supposed to job shadow.”

White still completed the job shadow. It was this experience with a neurologist that opened up his eyes to the gravity of the world of medicine.

“During the examination of an 82-year-old patient, the neurologist kept asking her to stand up without grabbing the chair next to her. She did this with ease,” said White. “Next, he asked her to walk to the end of the hall and back. Again, the same result. He then questioned her about using a walker and I could tell the patient was a little confused, as was I. After walking out of the room, the neurologist pulled me aside and asked if I understood why he kept insisting on the patient use a walker. I confessed that I did not. What he said next, made me realize why medicine was my calling.”

The physician shared people over the age of 80 have a much greater risk of falling and breaking their hip. This can be fatal from post-surgical complications so the neurologist wanted the patient to understand and experience the precautions she can take.

“My great-grandfather, who had just passed, and whose funeral I was attending on that very same day, had fallen, broken his hip, and passed due to post-surgical complications,” said White. “It was a mirrored situation, and I witnessed how this neurologist, who picks up on minute cues, was saving lives.”

From that day forward White knew he wanted to become a physician.

Raised by blue-collar working-class parents he was inspired by their drive and work ethic.

“A deep sense of motivation and work ethic was instilled in my character at a young age,” said White. “As my father spent years working hard to stay ahead, I continued to work alongside of him during the summers throughout college to help relieve some of the stress, while also paying for my education. Through this, I developed tremendous respect for the men and women of the service industry. I know that this respect, as well as my motivation and work ethic, are key characteristics that every physician should possess.”

For information about the scholarship program, visit www.wilsonhealth.org.