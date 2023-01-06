Start the new year with Healthy Living

DAYTON — Start the new year by learning to live your healthiest life with your chronic condition(s) through a free six-week Healthy Living Workshop open to adults of any age living with a chronic health condition and/or their caregivers. January offers multiple different workshops to choose from taking place via phone discussion or in-person workshop.

Phone workshops include: Healthy Living with Chronic Pain which begins Jan. 24 and will be held on Tuesdays from 3-4 p.m; Healthy Living with Diabetes begins Jan. 26 and will take place on Thursdays from 10-11 a.m.; and Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions – begins Feb. 1 and will be held on Wednesdays from 3-4 p.m.

In-person Workshops include: Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions – in-person at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County beginning on Jan. 27 and taking place on Fridays from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m; Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions – in-person at Centerville Public Library beginning on Feb. 7 and being held on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; and Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions – in-person at the United Senior Services in Springfield beginning on Feb. 17 and taking place on Fridays from 10 a.m. – noon.

Healthy Living, an evidence-based, interactive, small group workshop, focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions and communicating with doctors and family. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support and more.

Make a commitment to start your new year with better health. Sign up today. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/news/wellness-programs/ or reach out to Karin Nevius at [email protected] or 937-341-3001.

Workshops are supported by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2. The Agency on Aging helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. They are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby Counties.