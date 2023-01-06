Mercy Health becomes accredited obesity medicine center

SPRINGFIELD – Patients seeking non-surgical treatment for obesity now have a high-quality option for receiving care at a nationally accredited program that meets the highest standards for patient safety.

The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) designated Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center an accredited comprehensive surgical program in 2016. Now, they’re also granting accreditation for Mercy’s obesity medication program at Mercy Health – Springfield Weight Management, 100 W. McCreight Ave. in Springfield. That means patients who aren’t interested in weight loss surgery or don’t qualify due to insurance, BMI requirements, etc. have a viable alternative for weight management solutions.

“We’re so proud to have received this expanded accreditation,” said Jackie Dahlberg, program coordinator for Mercy Health – Springfield Weight Management. “Obesity greatly impacts a person’s quality of life, affecting not just their health, but also household budgets and even relationships. That’s why our weight loss services team has worked so hard to make effective weight management solutions available in Springfield and its surrounding communities.”

Studies show obesity affects more than one third of Americans, and it the second leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Nearly 40 percent of working-age Americans, ages 40 to 59, classify as obese and conditions associated with obesity, such as diabetes, add to the physical and financial toll of obesity. Bariatric surgery has proven to be an effective tool in reducing the long-term personal, clinical, and economic costs of obesity.

ASMBS is the largest non-profit medical organization in the nation dedicated to metabolic and bariatric surgery. It worked with the American College of Surgeons (ACS) to develop a single unified program to achieve one national accreditation standard for bariatric surgery centers, the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP). It works to advance safe, high-quality care for bariatric surgical patients through the accreditation of bariatric surgical centers.

A bariatric surgical center achieves accreditation following a rigorous review process during which it proves that it can maintain certain physical resources, human resources, and standards of practice. This ensures improved patient outcomes and long-term success.

“Nothing makes us happier than to see our patients come back to us with more confidence, living a healthier lifestyle that they’re truly enjoying. So, our bariatrics team will continue to work tirelessly, participate in regular program evaluations, meet safety requirements, and improve our processes to provide the very best bariatric care possible to our patients.”

Dr. Terry Carman, program coordinator Jackie Dahlberg, dietitian Cheryl Robertson, and certified nurse practitioner Pamela Raines make up Mercy Health – Springfield’s Surgical Weight Loss program. For more information about weight loss options available, visit mercy.com.