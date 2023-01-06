On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will hold its regular session meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Shelby County Board of Elections Building, 230 E. Court St., Sidney.

Sidney Lodging Tax Committee

SIDNEY — The Sidney Lodging Tax Committee will hold a meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider revisions to the current lodging tax distribution policy.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 9, at 6:45 p.m. in the media center. The regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include the election of board president, vice president and other necessary appointments, establish meeting dates for 2023 and approve monthly financial reports and expenditures for December 2022.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include the election of president pro-tempore, 2023 council roster and committee listing, the appointment of the fire chief, an ordinance approving the location of the radio tower for the Shelby County Commissioners Radio Project, a resolution authorizing a lease agreement/easement with the commissioners for the purpose of constructing and operating a communication facility, committee and department reports and the administrator’s report.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District will meet Monday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Items on the agenda include the organizational meeting for the election of president and vice president, meetings, times and location for 2023, renew a contract with the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities for the preschool education program, an executive session to discuss the employment of personnel, approve the resignation due to retirement of Susan Barhorst and approval of pupil activity contracts.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall.

Sidney Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee

SIDNEY — The Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Russia Board of Education

RUSSIA — The Russia Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. for its organizational meeting. The regular meeting will follow.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. at the board office. The regular meeting will follow.

Items on the agenda include electing a president, vice president and other necessary appointments.

Sidney Airport Advisory Board

SIDNEY — The Municipal Airport Advisory Board will meet on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the airport terminal at 14833 Sidney-Plattsville Road.