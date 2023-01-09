SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Charles Alfred Wood, 74, of Quincy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Anne H. Winner, 71, of Summerfield, North Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kennedy Kipkemboi Komen, 29, of Durham, North Carolina, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Orlethiae E. Watkins, 27, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Joseph Lawrence Torres, 33, of Dexter, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Emily Beth Schmiesing, 33, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Clay, 63, of Sidney, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Jerry Lee Beair, 69, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at a private driveway, $136 fine.

Sabrina M. Murphy, 45, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Michelle Rae Wilson, 51, of Sidney, was charged with operation without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Daniel Lee Ryan, 70, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at a private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Chad Jeremy Wyer, 35, of Celina, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Jackson R. Subler, 20, of Tipp City, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus, $186 fine.

Damien A. Shellenberg, 18, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Staci Starliper, 30, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Kevin C. Chapman, 38, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Jane Kaufman, 69, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Hudson P. Wick, 18, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Maggie Kay Sosby, 26, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Kefei Sun, 44, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zoe Ann Brown, 26, of Fenton, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Khole E. Rhoades, 19, of Minster, was charged with right of way at stop and yield signs, $136 fine.

Devan Mackenzie Piehl, 26, of Garden City, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

David Noel Levi Scholl, 19, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Megan Diane Coffin, 26, of Toledo, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Amir Ali, 47, of Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Abigail Nowlin, 19, of Anna, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Rudy Joe Bohinc, 65, of Springboro, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Chase Arthur Keith, 19, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Cherilyn Magoto, 72, of Versailles, was charged with operating at stop and yield signs, $136 fine.

Taylor Ann Renner, 29, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Kristin N. Runser, 34, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Conrad A. Bouffard, 74, of Sault St. Marie, Ontario, Canada, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tina M. Stotler, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

