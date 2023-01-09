SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Charles Alfred Wood, 74, of Quincy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Anne H. Winner, 71, of Summerfield, North Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kennedy Kipkemboi Komen, 29, of Durham, North Carolina, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Orlethiae E. Watkins, 27, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.
Joseph Lawrence Torres, 33, of Dexter, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Emily Beth Schmiesing, 33, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
David Clay, 63, of Sidney, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Jerry Lee Beair, 69, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at a private driveway, $136 fine.
Sabrina M. Murphy, 45, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Michelle Rae Wilson, 51, of Sidney, was charged with operation without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Daniel Lee Ryan, 70, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at a private driveway/alley, $136 fine.
Chad Jeremy Wyer, 35, of Celina, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Jackson R. Subler, 20, of Tipp City, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus, $186 fine.
Damien A. Shellenberg, 18, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Staci Starliper, 30, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Kevin C. Chapman, 38, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Jane Kaufman, 69, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Hudson P. Wick, 18, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Maggie Kay Sosby, 26, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Kefei Sun, 44, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Zoe Ann Brown, 26, of Fenton, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Khole E. Rhoades, 19, of Minster, was charged with right of way at stop and yield signs, $136 fine.
Devan Mackenzie Piehl, 26, of Garden City, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
David Noel Levi Scholl, 19, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Megan Diane Coffin, 26, of Toledo, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Amir Ali, 47, of Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Abigail Nowlin, 19, of Anna, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Rudy Joe Bohinc, 65, of Springboro, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Chase Arthur Keith, 19, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Cherilyn Magoto, 72, of Versailles, was charged with operating at stop and yield signs, $136 fine.
Taylor Ann Renner, 29, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Kristin N. Runser, 34, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Conrad A. Bouffard, 74, of Sault St. Marie, Ontario, Canada, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tina M. Stotler, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell