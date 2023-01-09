Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for drug trafficking and possession, pandering obscenity involving a minor and identity fraud, among other charges, on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Jeremy L. Jones, 32, of Piqua, was indicted on eight charges of identity fraud, fourth-degree felonies, and misuse of a credit card, a fifth-degree felony, for withdrawing $694.94 with a Direct Express debit/credit card from an account in which a female was an alternate payee for a disabled adult male over two months.

Adreanna M. Davis, 27, of Bainbridge, Georgia, was indicted on trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for preparing marijuana/THC products for transport and distribution and having a 2022 Honda vehicle, plastic bags and containers to store and transport the drug.

Peter M. Davis, 29, of Bainbridge, Georgia, was indicted on trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for preparing marijuana/THC products for transport and distribution and having a 2022 Honda vehicle, plastic bags and containers to store and transport the drug.

Mahala D. Bolden, 44, of Piqua, was indicted on the possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, for having cocaine, two coarse scouring pads and plastic wrap and hiding the drug in a body cavity to impair its availability as evidence.

Christian R. Wilson, 40, of Sidney, was indicted on nine charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, second-degree felonies, and 11 charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor, fourth-degree felonies, for knowingly downloading, possessing and distributing obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants. The grand jurors also specified that a black Samsung Galaxy S9, a gray Acer N15Q9 Chromebook and two black Western Digital My Passport Ultra external hard drives were used to commit the felony offenses and are subject to forfeiture.

David D. Pearson, 52, at large, was indicted on trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for preparing marijuana for distribution and having cocaine, methamphetamine, and plastic bags to store marijuana. The grand jurors also specified that $743 in cash was derived from a felony drug abuse offense.

Chad A. Nill, 42, of Piqua, was indicted on 20 charges of sexual battery, third-degree felonies, for engaging in sexual conduct with his adopted female child between May 2021 and December 2022.

Jalen D. Sims, 20, of Sidney, was indicted on endangering children, a second-degree felony, for abusing his two-month-old son by shaking and causing serious physical harm to him.

Keagan S. Donaldson, 34, at large, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for having methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe and Ziploc bags to store and abuse the drug.

Jordan J. Warner, 37, at large, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs, two charges of possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine, cocaine, Fentanyl, and metal and glass pipes, a bindle, multiple syringes, bags and containers to store and abuse the drugs.

Robert R. Johnson Jr., 44, of St. Clairsville, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs, two charges of possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine, cocaine, Fentanyl, and metal and glass pipes, a bindle, multiple syringes, bags and containers to store and abuse the drugs.

Alan C. Stephens, 41, at large, was indicted on failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, for failing to report to sentencing in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 21, 2022.

Kayleigh J. Honeycutt, 32, of Celina, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs, two charges of possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine, heroin, Fentanyl, and bags, a spoon, a syringe and Q-tips to store and abuse the drugs.

Shawn M. Dawson, 40, of Sidney, was indicted on the possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, two charges of trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felonies, and illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony, for having cocaine and scales and bags to store and abuse the drug; possessing a Remington RM380 pistol and a Heritage Arms 22c pistol after having previously been convicted of trafficking in drugs in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court; knowingly selling or offering to sell cocaine twice; and knowingly attempting to convey cocaine into the Shelby County Jail. Grand jurors also specified that the two guns and a 2005 Cadillac Escalade were used to commit felony offenses and are subject to forfeiture.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.