A full day

Denise Dalton, left, of West Milton, plays a game of Uno with Capabilities Community Club Consultant Christina Smith, of Troy, at the Amos Memorial Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Before stopping to play Uno Dalton and other adults enrolled in Capabilities had volunteered their time at Agape. After their game of Uno they planned to go to the Hobart Arena for a walk. Capabilities supports people with disabilities and helps them find work.

Denise Dalton, left, of West Milton, plays a game of Uno with Capabilities Community Club Consultant Christina Smith, of Troy, at the Amos Memorial Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Before stopping to play Uno Dalton and other adults enrolled in Capabilities had volunteered their time at Agape. After their game of Uno they planned to go to the Hobart Arena for a walk. Capabilities supports people with disabilities and helps them find work. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_SDN011123UnoGame.jpg Denise Dalton, left, of West Milton, plays a game of Uno with Capabilities Community Club Consultant Christina Smith, of Troy, at the Amos Memorial Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Before stopping to play Uno Dalton and other adults enrolled in Capabilities had volunteered their time at Agape. After their game of Uno they planned to go to the Hobart Arena for a walk. Capabilities supports people with disabilities and helps them find work. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News