125 Years

January 11, 1898

Total number of interments in Graceland cemetery for the past year was 67. Of that number, 37 were city interments; six were from Clinton township; 20 were from outside the township, and four were re-interments. In 1896, the number of interments was 60. Of this number, 48 were from the city; four were from Clinton township; 14 from outside the township, and two were re-interments.

—————

The oil boom in the VanBuren township area continues. G.L. Zimpfer, of Sidney, will drill a well east of Kettlersville. The derrick is to be erected this week. Well No. 2 on the Braun and well No. 2 on the Boesel farms, near Kettlersville, were shot last Tuesday. Both wells will be good producers.

100 Years

January 11, 1923

After a meeting of the Holy Name Society at Holy Angels Church Sunday afternoon, a Columbia coupe automobile was presented to the pastor, Rev. Father Augustine Fortman, by the members of the congregation. Presentation of the gift, a complete surprise to the pastor, was made by Charles M. Wyman. Father Fortman has served the local church for 13 years.

—————

One of the trucks on the engine of the southbound passenger train due in Sidney at 11:53 a.m. yesterday jumped the track near the Michigan street bridge. The train continued almost to the depot before it was brought to a stop, with damage to a considerable distance of track. This resulted in a delay of several hours.

75 Years

January 11, 1948

Fred C. Dull was installed as president of the Sidney Kiwanis Club for the year 1948 at the regular weekly luncheon meeting held yesterday noon at the Hotel Wagner. Installed with Dull were,, Rev., J.W. Meister, vice president; Dale Bodine, secretary; Arthur Allinger, treasurer. Members of the board of directors are F.L. Getrost, Dr. Harry W. Barr, LeRoy Bishop, John Heckler, Harold Harris, Clayton Kiracofe, and Robert Stump.

—————

Sidney residents who have grumbled at rabbits for the damaging gardens and shrubbery will welcome the announcement that a campaign is under way to remove the cottontails from inside the city limits. Traps, furnished by the conservation department, will be used to snare the rabbits and they will then be released several miles from the corporation.

50 Years

January 11, 1973

FORT LORAMIE – Retiring Fire Chief Vernon F. Frey was feted Saturday night at a testimonial at the American Legion home here.

Frey, a 25-year veteran of the department, served as chief for 12 years and as an assistant chief for five years.

—————

Congressman Tennyson Guyer, representing the 4th Congressional District, today announced the award of a federal grant of $74,499 to the Village of Russia to be used for development of a new community park.

—————

Shelby County Commissioners this morning announced total 1973 county appropriations and details of how federal revenue sharing funds will be divided. “Everything will come very close to $3,000,000 – if not exceed it,” said Commissioner Merton Maxwell.

25 Years

January 11, 1998

The fiscal year 1999 tax budget approved by the Sidney City Board of Education Monday night outlines how the board intends to spend the district’s money. But a new state law could take away some of that spending control.

House Bill 412 requires school districts to earmark funds in percentages: 4 percent for textbooks and instructional materials; 4 percent for building improvements; and 5 percent reserve for emergencies, according to Gary Benesh, Sidney City Schools treasurer.

“It’s an attempt by the state to force school districts to earmark funds for expenditures,’ Benesh said. “It kind of takes away some local control.”

Benesh is concerned that the state will be telling Sidney how to spend 13 percent of its funds. This could be a problem if the district needs money for other purposes.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_Logo-for-SDN-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org