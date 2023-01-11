Judge attends inaugural gala

COLUMBUS — Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter recently attended the inaugural gala, held at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, to celebrate the inauguration of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as he begins his second term in office. The inaugural gala was an invitation only event, and Carter was a little surprised when he received the written invitation in the mail. Considering it a once in a lifetime opportunity, Carter and his wife, Pam, decided to attend.

The event was black tie optional, with approximately 500 to 600 guests in attendance, from all over the state. The guests filled both the rotunda and the atrium, where a stage was set up. The governor and his family took the stage and at about 8:30 p.m., the governor outlined his plans for Ohio’s future. The governor was joined by Lt. Gov. Husted and his family as well. Before the governor left the stage, Carter shook his hand and offered his congratulations.

After the governor spoke, guests were treated to music and dancing provided by a 12 person orchestra. Food and beverages were provided in abundant supplies, and the evening concluded around 11 p.m. Downtown hotels within easy walking distance provided convenient lodging for overnight guests, including the judge and his wife.