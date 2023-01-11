Lodging Tax Committee approves policy amendments

SIDNEY – The Sidney Lodging Tax Committee approved the staff-recommended changes – with a few adjustments since the last meeting – to the lodging tax distribution policy at a meeting on Jan. 9.

The staff removed the line “City of Sidney is represented on the board of the non-profit organization either by an appointed or elected official” from the grant eligibility criteria at the request of the law director and added the line “Foster, develop, or market tourism activities or attractions in the city of Sidney.” In the prohibitions section, the suggested line, “Grant funds shall not support fundraising activities/events of the non-profit organization” was again deleted.

The next step is for the City Council to review and adopt the changes. It will apply to the 2024 lodging tax application.

The committee also approved Jenny VanMatre to be the next committee chair.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

