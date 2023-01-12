125 Years

January 12, 1898

The work on the proposed Miami River and Belt railway will commence in earnest tomorrow morning. The members of the surveying party arrived in this city this morning and will commence the work of surveying the proposed route tomorrow morning. The afternoon will be spent in taking a general view of the route through this city.

_________________________________________________________

The following is the makeup of the two basketball teams of Company L, who will play a game at the armory tomorrow night: R.A.B. — Ben McCullough, Henry Theurer, Louis Kraft, Charles Royon, Sam McCullough, Frank Hussey, and George Ackerly; V.H.T. – Eugene Ailes, Rob VanDeGrift, James Orbison, Cliff Lippincott, Arthur Kah, Weber Hussey, and Eayre Haines.

100 Years

January 12, 1923

Hon. S.F. Hunt, Shelby county representative in the General Assembly, has been named to the following committees: taxation, public utilities and public works and codes. The taxation and public utilities committees are next to the finance committee the most important in the legislature.

—————

France, with Belgium at her side and supported by Italy, began her long-talked of “separate action” today, with French troops moving into the industrial city of Essen at an early hour. Coincident with the French announcement of its occupation of the Ruhr, President Harding issued orders for the return home of American troops stationed in the Rhine area. All are expected to be back in the United States by Feb. 8.

—————

Two representatives of the Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company were in the city yesterday, looking for a vacant store room in which to open one of their stores. They found that Sidney has no vacant rooms.

_________________________________________________________

75 Years – January 12, 1948

Edward P. Gretzinger, North Miami avenue, is the new assistant engineer at the Sidney water works plant. He succeeds John Williams, chief engineer, who recently retired after completing 39 years of service at the water works. Williams retired because of ill health.

—————

Subjected to a pair of stinging setbacks in cage competition over the weekend, Sidney High school’s win-hungry Yellow Jackets redoubled their training efforts as they looked ahead with the expectation of dusting off Piqua’s rampaging Redskins Friday night. The locals lost to Troy 49 to 38 on Friday night and to Springfield on Saturday night 50 to 32.

—————

President Truman submitted to Congress today a budget of $39.7 billion for the next fiscal year, and warned that more will be needed next year if the Communists are to be prevented from engulfing the continent of Europe.

50 Years

January 12, 1973

BELLEFONTAINE – The “eternal flame’ lasts less than one year and eight months.

The small gas-fired flame, placed in front of a veteran’s memorial here on Memorial Day 1971, was extinguished this week because of a critical natural gas shortage statewide.

—————

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Board of Education has elected Gary Wiedeman president. Serving with him will be William Tostrick, vice president. Other members are Robert Kuenning, Verlin Hirschfeld and Dona Mae Kuenning. Mrs. James Jarvis is clerk of the board.

25 Years

January 12, 1998

Sidney overcame fast starts by Russia in the first and second quarters, and a lot of foul trouble, to post a 56-46 victory in non-league girls basketball action at the high school.

The win puts Sidney at 64 and moves head coach Maggi Williams to within four of her 300th career coaching victory.

—————

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The actor who played Tonto to poker-faced perfection in “The Lone Ranger” TV series is being honored posthumously as a hero in the Native American community.

Jay Silverheels will be inducted into the First Americans in the Arts’ Hall of Honor on Feb. 21.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

