Four new trustees elected to UW board

SIDNEY — Roxanne Hepfer, Human Resources business partner, Edgewell; Jim Hill, executive director, Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership; Missy Tallmadge, Chief Nursing Officer, Wilson Health; Jenny VanMatre, retired teacher, Sidney City Schools; have been elected to the Shelby County United Way Board of Trustees beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

Hepfer, a resident of Sidney, joins the Apex Award Committee and the Enhanced Giving Committee. She is a graduate of Piqua High School. She obtained her Assoicate’s Degree in Applied Science from Miami Jacobs College and her Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science from Kaplan University. She is a member of the Miami Valley Human Resources Association and the American Association of Medical Assistants. She served in an HR advisory role at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. She is married to Brad, and has two children.

Hill, a resident of Troy, joined the Special Projects Committee and the Finance Committee. He is a graduate of Otsego High School and Obtained his Bachelor’s of Science for the Ohio State University. In his career he has an extensive history serving of Economic Development boards, committees, and task forces. He currently serves on the Workforce Partnership board. He is married to Karen, and they have two children.

Tallmadge, a resident of Tipp City, joins the Special Projects Committee. She is a graduate of Bradford High School. She earned her Bachelor’s in Nursing from Wright State University and her Master’s in Health Administration and Master’s in Nursing from the University of Phoenix. She is a member of the Ohio Organization of Nurse Executives. She is married to Tracy and they have two children.

VanMatre, a resident of Sidney, joins the Marketing and Events Committee. She is a graduate from Sidney High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Miami University and her Master’s in Special Education/Gifted from Wright State University. She is an At Large City of Sidney Council Member. She is a current POWER member. She is married to Greg and they have two children.

“I am excited that these indivuals agreed to serve our community and the Shelby County United Way. They each possess skill sets that will strengthen and grow our organization,” said Scott Barr, president and CEO of the Shelby County United Way.