Auglaize County to commemorate 175 years

WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County will commemorate 175 years on Feb. 14. To celebrate, the Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee will hold a “First Baby” contest. The first child born on Feb. 14 on or after 12:01 a.m. will win a gift basket. Parents of the child must be current residents of Auglaize County. In order to apply, participants must submit their names, residence, birth date and time of baby, location, phone number and email. The information can be sent to [email protected]

Auglaize County will also celebrate by selling a commemorative silver coin. Only 175 .925-ounce silver coins will be available for purchase. The coins can be purchased for $60 by check or money orders to the Auglaize County Historical Society. According to a recent press release, coin orders can be sent to the 175th Anniversary Committee, c/o Esther Leffel, Auglaize County Commissioners’ Office located at 209 S. Blackhoof St., Wapakoneta 45895. Each order must contain a name, address, phone number, email, number of coins requested, and full payment.

For more information, contact committee member Don Harrod at 419-305-9528.