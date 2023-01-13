Sidney BOE approves CRA Agreements

SIDNEY — Two resolutions dealing with tax exmptions for proposed housing developments were approved Thursday night by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education.

The first resolution, submitted by Vision Development, is for a new multi-family housing development to be located on property in the city of Sidney and Shelby County southwest of Kuther Road and Howard Street. The company plans to create 320 new housing units provided the appropriate economic development incentives are available.

In order for the project to succeed Vision Development and the city of Sidney will enter into a Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) Agreement. The agreement will provide the company with a 15-year, 100% real property tax exemption for the increase in the assessed value of the real property of the project.

The school district is required by law to approve the CRA agreement.

The second resolution is with JDM Sidney, which is proposing a new multi-family development be constructed on property located north of Echo Drive in the city of Sidney. The project will create 216 new housing units at the project site, providing appropriate economic development incentives are available.

The CRA between JDM Sidney and the city of Sidney calls for the company to receive a 15-year, 100% real property tax exemption for the increase in the assessed value of the real property at the project site.

During the organizational meeting, Zach Bosslet was re-elected president and Greg Dickman was re-elected vice president.

The board also approved meeting dates for 2023. Meetings will be held the third Monday of the month with the exception of the meetings in February, March and June. Those meetings will be held Feb. 21, March 20 and June 20. All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. in the lower level meeting room at the board of education office.

As part of the organizational meeting, the board:

• Authorized the treasurer to request tax advances from the Shelby County Auditor as soon as fund are available for distribution for calendar year 2023.

• Authorized the treasurer to pay all bills up to $25,000 that are nonrecurring and other recurring bills as they are presented providing funds are appropriated and available.

• Appointed the superintendent as the purchasing agent for the school district.

• Appointed the treasurer as investment officer with authority to invest any interim funds with the goal of maximizing revenue for the school district.

• Appointed the superintendent as the district grievance officer and the assistant superintendent as assistant grievance officer.

• Appointed the superintendent as the suspension appeal/expulsion hearing officer and the assistant superintendent as the alternate hearing officer.

• Appointed the director of student services as the Section 504 compliance officer.

• Approved board member representative appointments. Dickman will serve as the legislative liaison; Nicki New as the Community Foundation liaison; Dickman as the Hall of Honor representative; Bob Smith as the student achievement liaison; and Michele Lott and New as board policy liaisons.

During the regular meeting, the board:

• Heard an update on attendance for grades K-4 from Keith Helmlinger, attendance liaison. Northwood Principal Christina Sanchez gave the board a report outlining the school’s activities and progress thus far in the school year.

• Ruled transportation for three students to Troy Christian School as impractical. Parents will receive reimbursement for transporting the students to school.

• Thanked the maintenance department for all their hard work in getting Emerson School cleaned up and ready for students after the water pipe broke over Christmas break.

• Hired Brooke Francis as a school counselor at $45,163; and Rhonda Cavender and Courtney Etienne as substitute teachers at $110 per day on an as needed basis.

• Awarded one-year limited contracts to Lizbeth Sandoval-Andino, assistant cook, $12.92 per hour, Ariel Huffman, van driver, $15.81 per hour, and Melissa Bell, bus driver, $23.56 per hour.

• Awarded one-year classified substitute contracts to Tonia Jones, substitute cook, $10.83 per hour, Aaron Beaver, substitute aide, $18.31 per hour, and Courtney Etienne, substitute aide, $12.58 per hour.

• Approved leave of absence/disability requests for Kaylee Niekamp, teacher, Feb. 6-April 14; Natalie Townsend, teacher, Feb. 3-April 28; and Roger Drummond, bus driver, Jan. 1-Feb. 23.

• Approved a contract with SSOE for professional design services for upgrading existing video surveillance system (VSS) camera firmware licenses, network video recorders (NVR), adding new IP cameras, new IP video intercoms, access control system upgrades and a bid package for the installation of the electronic security components at a cost of $28,600 plus reimbursable expenses for travel, reproduction and other project related items.

• Approved payment of an invoice from the Western Ohio Computer Organization for Christian Academy’s Internet Access Service for Fiscal Year 2023 in the amount of $22,751. The invoice will be paid with Christian Academy’s Auxiliary Service Funds.

• Approved early graduation for members of the Class of 2023, Savannah Alexander, Mason Allen, Makaila Bare, Brayden Brown, Callie Brown, Kyra Bundy, Jace Craun, Alexis Evans, Rachel Harrison, Chloe Howard, Lillian Keith, Isaih Linton, Breanna Partin and Jayden Walters.

• Went into executive session to discuss compensation of an employee. No action was taken.

By Melanie Speicher [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

