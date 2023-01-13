Houston Community Association dinner planned

HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association is having thier annual dinner meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston.

The association will provide a meat and cheese tray, buns and beverages. Please bring a dish to share and tableware for your family. The Houston High School Jazz Band will be performing, and the association will be giving away door prizes.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Please consider being a trustee this year. The Houston Community Associastion will elect trustees during the meeting, and guests will have an opportunity to pay your membership dues for 2023 or become a lifetime member. Please plan to attend.

Community participation and attendance are important to the association. If you have a friend or neighbor that has been wondering what the Houston Community Association is all about, bring them to this meeting. The association thanks the community for their continued support and hopes to see many community members there.