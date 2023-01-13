On the agendas

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 Court St.

Sidney Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee

SIDNEY — The Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 3 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider revisions to the rental registration program ordinance introduced to City Council on Nov. 28.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY — The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Houston Joint Ambulance Board of Trustees

HOUSTON — The Houston Joint Ambulance Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. to finalize a contract with Spirit Medical Transport, LLC.

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at the Board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Access to the Board meeting will be through the South entrance marked “Training Center.”

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Sidney Compensation Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney Compensation Commission will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is to set salaries for the mayor and council members for terms beginning December 2023.

City-wide Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council

SIDNEY — The CRA Housing Council will meet on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board will meet on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.