125 Years

January 19, 1898

Robert Marshall, of this city, has been selected as clerk of the Revision committee of the Ohio State Senate. The salary connected with the position is $5 per day. This is a much better position than that of clerk to the finance judiciary committees to which he was appointed by the commencing of the legislature.

—————

John Cloak, of Dayton, will speak in the assembly room of the court house Sunday afternoon on the matter of a colony going to Washington state in the spring.

100 Years

January 19, 1923

Members of the Shelby County Farm Bureau at their meeting this week adopted a resolution calling the election of members of the fair board bi-annually as provided by state law. It was noted there has been no election of fair board members for the past 12 years. The resolution suggested the election of directors be held at the coming November election.

—————

The kind of religion Sidney needs was Dr. Mitchell’s theme last night at the Church of Christ. He said the average sinner around town might not know much about the Bible but he usually had the dope on the preacher and the church members.

—————

The report of Fire Chief George Hume filed yesterday with Director of Public Safety H.A. Morris shows a total of 71 alarms answered during the past year. Fire losses for the period amounted to $14,744.

75 Years

January 19, 1948

Frank Rohler, Chestnut avenue, former retail grocer and meat dealer, is Sidney’s new service and safety director. His appointment was made public today by Mayor Waldo A. Patton, who explained that Rohler will direct city personnel, handle street supervision, etc. Engineering tasks were removed from the service director’s responsibility when council approved an ordinance authorizing the employment of utilities engineer and board.

—————

Miss Katherine Mumford will leave in a few days on what she plans will be a world cruise. Her destination will be Australia, where she expects to spend six months the guest of a former associate and other friends in Melbourne and other cities.

—————

Miss Nora Manning today succeeded Mrs. Neil Lippincott as manager of the Sidney Style Shop, South Main avenue. Mrs. Lippincott will conduct a woman’s program over the Piqua radio station WPTW.

50 Years

January 19, 1973

Griffis Jenkins, 803 N. Miami Ave., has been named assistant administrator at the Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home, Cisco Road, Fred Voelkel, administrator, announced today.

—————

CINCINNATI – Joe Morgan, who excited thousands last summer with his flying feet, was a near unanimous pick as the Cincinnati Reds Newcomer of the Year named by the Cincinnati Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Morgan who batted .291,, stole 58 bases, second most in the major leagues. He also led the National League in runs scored (122) and bases on balls (116). His 116 walks set a new club mark..

—————

RUSSIA – Mr. & Mrs. J.O. Grillot have returned from a European trip where they spent a week visiting with their daughter and family, Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Goldschmidt in Gaeta, Italy.

While in Europe the Grillots also toured points of interest in Paris, London and Rome, where they had an audience with the Pope.

25 Years

January 19, 1998

John Laws was elected president of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners during the group’s annual reorganizational meeting this morning.

The position of president rotates annually among commissioners. Laws takes over from Gary Van Fossen. With today’s changing of the guard, Commissioner Larry Kleinhans was elected vice president.

—————

The city of Sidney has agreed to pay a $3,000 civil penalty as settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for an alleged violation three years ago involving the application of sludge.

The city applied sewage sludge to farm land before test results showed that sludge samples exceeded EPA limits for the metallic element molybdenum, according to City Manager Mike Morton. City officials contacted the EPA shortly after they realized the possible violation.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

