Sock & Buskin to perform ‘The Great Gatsby’

SIDNEY — The Sock & Buskin Players will present “The Great Gatsby” Feb. 3-5 at the Historic Sidney Theatre.

A reimagined version of the beloved jazz age classic, “The Great Gatsby” is a crafted tale of 1920s America which tells the story of the fabulously wealthy Jay Gatsby and his love for the beautiful Daisy Buchanan.

The local production is directed and adapted for stage from the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel by Polly Lawson.

The cast includes Timmion Lichtenberg, Peyton Osborne, Savannah Lamb, Louis B. Hauff, Mya Elsass, Mckensie Osborne, Aaron Haynes, Cassandra Turner, Dalton Place, Brendan Green and Kaitlyn Haines. Costuming is by Marriha Layton.

Performances are planned for Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 4 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. There will be a dinner theatre option on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.

For the dinner theatre showing doors and bar open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner guests with dinner being served at 6 p.m. Doors open for performance only guests at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

All table seating is reserved for dinner on Saturday, Feb 4, for the evening show and seats may be purchased individually. Anyone wishing to purchase a full table should select all of the open seats at that table. Table drink service will be available throughout the show as will the option to purchase a Charcuterie Board for the table to have during the show.

All seating is reserved seating for all other showings of “The Great Gatsby” (Friday evening, Saturday matinee, Sunday matinee). Reserved table seats will have drink service available throughout the show, and have the option to purchase a Charcuterie Board for the table to have during the show.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the performance starting at 7:30 p.m. for evening showings. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. with the performance starting at 2 p.m. for matinee showings.

Ticketing information is available on The Historic Sidney Theatre’s website, www.sidneytheatre.org.