125 Years

January 20, 1898

Inaugurating a new policy this year, the Bimel Carriage Company this week is entertaining its agents at the factory here. The objective is to provide customers the opportunity to see the vehicles being produced. On the floor of the company’s showroom there are found samples of the leading jobs of the company, embracing everything to the finest rubber-tired vehicles. Mr. Bimel reports an excellent response to the program, adding that he presently has over 500 jobs booked for delivery. The present payroll of 60 is expected to expand to 100 by summer.

—————

John Morton has opened a fish, oyster and poultry stand at the corner of Ohio avenue and Court Street.

—————

In Washington, the question of granting belligerent rights to the Cuban insurgents continued to be argued in the House of Representatives.

100 Years

January 20, 1923

At the meeting of the Shelby County Motor Club last evening, a committee was named to investigate the matter of a camp site for Sidney with the strip of land across from the cemetery, between the Dixie highway and river, as an ideal place for such a location.

—————

Members of the Music and Art Department of the Woman’s club were entertained with a program on “The Dance” at the high school auditorium last evening. Participating in the program were: Jack Rhees, Jane Rhees, Hyla Brautigam, Faye Brautigam, Betty Ann Kingseed, Dorothy Brautigam, Mary Jane Wagner, Miriam Ginn,

Lois Williamson, Martha Ellen Wilson, Margaret Duncan, Rhuammah Hoban, Omega Sproul, Ruhammah Hoban, Mrs. Hugh Bingham. Music for the dances was furnished by Mrs. Garent Rhees, Miss LaDonna Hoban, and Miss Omega Sproul.

75 Years

January 20, 1948

Nearly 100 officers and workers, representing 10 Shelby county granges and 1,246 grange members, assembled at the court house last evening for their annual conference to plan the year’s work and to discuss projects for the upcoming year. Mr. and Mrs. Roger Watkins, county grange deputies, officiated at the session.

50 Years

January 20, 1973

The Ohio Board of Regents was scheduled to meet this afternoon in Columbus to discuss the future of a state general-technical college proposed for the Shelby, Miami and Darke Counties area.

Commissioners from the three counties have petitioned the regents for construction of such a school, with a site on Looney Road, Piqua, offered by the Hartzell-Norris Fund. It would be the state’s first general-technical college.

—————

Hardin-Houston FFA placed first in the team competition at the Ohio State Duroc Judging Contest at Springfield Jan. 6. Houston’s team consisted of Dave Jelley, Steve Foster and Doug Jelley.

—————

FORT LORAMIE – Saint Ann Rosary Alter Society met Tuesday evening in St. Michael Hall. Installation of officers took place as follows: Mrs. Albert Romie, president; Mrs. Bernard Puthoff, second vice president; and Mrs. Ambrose Heckman, secretary.

25 Years

January 20, 1998

WASHINGTON (AP) – Inflation all but disappeared in December for a second consecutive month, holding consumer price increases for all of 1997 to just 1.7 percent – the best performance in 11 years.

—————

Melanie E. Guillozet has been appointed as magistrate for the Juvenile and Probate Divisions of Shelby County Common Pleas Court, Judge Norman P. Smith said.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

