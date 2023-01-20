Barhorst sworn in to serve Ohio’s 85th House District

COLUMBUS – State Representative Tim Barhorst, R-Fort Loramie, took the oath of office recently for his first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives’ 135th General Assembly. He represents the 85th House District, which consists of all of Champaign and Shelby counties and the southern portion of Logan County.

“I am truly honored to advocate as a strong voice for the 85th House District,” said Barhorst. “I believe I can not only help the people of Shelby, Champaign and Logan counties, but all Ohioans. I look forward to getting to work on legislation to make Ohio a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Barhorst is the founder of a financial planning group servicing Ohio and the Midwest and is also an owner, operator of a local restaurant in Celina.

Barhorst hopes to use his small business experience “to improve how government works for the people and find solutions to the challenging issues Ohioans face today.”

A long-time resident in the 85th District, Barhorst received his bachelor’s degree from Wright State University. He currently resides with his son in Fort Loraime, where he enjoys watching his son play sports.

Barhorst was sworn in during the session, which marked the beginning of the 135th General Assembly.