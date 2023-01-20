103 feels like 102

SIDNEY — Lifelong Sidney resident Norris Cromes celebrated his 103 year on planet Earth with his friends at the Sidney Veterans’ Center on Friday, Jan. 20. Cromes’ official birthday was the day before on Thursday, Jan. 19. Cromes was born on Jan. 19, 1920, in a house five blocks from where he currently lives. The doctor that delivered Cromes had a difficult time arriving to the house due to extreme ice and snow.

Cromes graduated high school in 1938 and then joined the United States Air Force where he was trained at an airplane mechanics school becoming a propeller specialist. After teaching what he had learned to other servicemen in the U.S., Cromes was eventully shipped out to Europe. He serviced airplane engines in Italy then France and finally Germany where he was when the war with Germany ended. He was told he would be helping in the fight against Japan next but a few days later the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki ending the war.

After the war Cromes came home and started working at Cromes Funeral Home that was founded by his father. When asked how it felt to turn 103-years-old Cromes responded, “About the same same as 102.”

Norris Cromes, of Sidney, blows out the candles on his birthday cake during a birthday party at The Sidney Veterans’ Center on Friday, Jan. 20. Cromes turned 103 the day before. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_SDN012123BirthdayParty.jpg Norris Cromes, of Sidney, blows out the candles on his birthday cake during a birthday party at The Sidney Veterans’ Center on Friday, Jan. 20. Cromes turned 103 the day before. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Happy birthday Norris!