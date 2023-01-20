On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 23, at noon in the conference room. The regular meeting will follow.

Items on the agenda for the regular meeting includes administrative reports by the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and personnel updates.

North Central Ohio Solid Waste District

BELLEFONTAINE — The Board of Directors of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will have their regular quarterly meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. It will be held at the Logan County Friendly Senior Center, 934 S. Main St., Bellefontaine.

Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney

SIDNEY — A meeting of the Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney, Ohio, is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 3 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Conference Room, 101 S. Ohio Ave., Floor 2, Sidney, Ohio.

The focus of this meeting will be to adopt a proposed revision to the CIC code of regulations and approve a newly formulated conflict of interest policy.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Items on the agenda include swearing in the new police chief, adopting two ordinances and five resolutions, introducing an ordinance making supplemental appropriations for 2023 and discussing council rules and the city charter.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall.

Items on the agenda include the tabled ordinance discussing 2023 sidewalk necessity and two emergency ordinances pertaining to an income tax increase to be used for the police department and sent to the board of elections to conduct an election.

Shelby County Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. in the Shelby County Annex, Commissioner’s meeting room, 129 E. Court St.

Items on the agenda include the election of officers, review the solar energy systems zoning text for Franklin Township, determine the 2023 meeting schedule, hear a fair housing presentation, review recent surveys, hear the director’s 2022 overview and 2023 looking forward, and presentations on solar development and broadband.