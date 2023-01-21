125 Years

January 21, 1898

A petition, protesting against the repeal of the act giving women the right of suffrage at school elections, is being circulated in Sidney by members of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union.

—————

Prof. Robert Turner, of Boston, Mass., who has the reputation of being the oldest illustrated lecturer in the United States, having been at the business for 34 years, delivered his lecture on “Ben Hurr“ or “A tale of the Christ,” in the Holy Angels church last night. The church was filled to its utmost capacity.

—————

The Dinsmore, Franklin and Jackson Townships Fox Club will make a drive on Saturday, Jan. 29. Great preparations are being made and the boys expect to have a lot of fun.

100 Years

January 21, 1923

Figures released by County Auditor W.A. Harmon show that the assessed valuation of property in the county for taxes has declined slightly. The current duplicate is $48,499,180, as compared with last year’s amount of $49,995,880. The major decrease was in corporations, down $450,000.

—————

Baltimore and Ohio passenger train No. 56, which arrives in Sidney from Cincinnati at 1:40 a.m. enroute to Detroit, is now operating in two sections. The first section to arrive carries mail and express cars only. The second section carries coaches and Pullmans. The service, which started yesterday, was made necessary because of the great amount of express and mail carried by the train.

75 Years

January 21, 1948

Jerome Wagner was elected president of the Sidney Civic Association’s board of directors at the group’s first meeting of the new year in the association offices in the Ohio building last evening. Other officers named include: L.E. Canter, first president; Harry Forsyth, second vice president; William Rhees, secretary, and Ray Steinle, treasurer.

—————

Rodney R. Blake announced today that he will be a candidate to succeed himself as Shelby county prosecuting attorney on the Republican ticket subject to the primary election on May 4.

—————

George W. Higgins, veteran Sidney druggist, has accepted a position as pharmacist at Steinle Drug Store, north side of the square.

50 Years

January 21, 1973

A state general and technical college, Ohio’s first, will be built at Piqua. The Ohio Board of Regents, meeting in Columbus, ruled yesterday that a request from Miami, Darke and Shelby Counties for a two-year school here has been granted.

—————

The Shelby County Recorder’s office took in fees totaling $21,680.95 in 1972, according to figures released this week by the new county recorder, Robert Glick.

—————

“Color My World” is the theme chosen by the junior class at Fort Loramie High School for the 1972-73 homecoming.

Queen and king candidates are Margaret Poeppleman, Joyce Schwartz and Cathy Hickerson, Jack Borchers, Mark Barhorst and Jeff Hoelscher.

25 Years

January 21, 1998

Washington (AP) – NASA announced plans today to rocket 76-year-old John Glenn back into space, 36 years after the astronaut-turned politician became the first American to orbit the Earth. The agency said the Ohio senator had the unique blend of “experience, expertise and excellent health” to make the mission.

“He’s now poised to show the world that senior citizens have the right stuff,” declared NASA Administrator Dan Goldin.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

