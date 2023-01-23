Family honors loved one

The family of Terry Foster, who passed away Nov. 16, 2022, built a snowman at his graveside at Graceland Cemetery. He enjoyed building snowmen with all his nieces, and the family decided it’s their turn to build one for him. Helping build the snowman were his sister, Tammy Foster, his niece, Bridget Schweitzer, her husband, Eric Schweitzer, and Terry’s great-niece, Tori Schweitzer. His 89-year-old mom, who was sitting in the vehicle watching.

The family of Terry Foster, who passed away Nov. 16, 2022, built a snowman at his graveside at Graceland Cemetery. He enjoyed building snowmen with all his nieces, and the family decided it’s their turn to build one for him. Helping build the snowman were his sister, Tammy Foster, his niece, Bridget Schweitzer, her husband, Eric Schweitzer, and Terry’s great-niece, Tori Schweitzer. His 89-year-old mom, who was sitting in the vehicle watching. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_snowman.jpg The family of Terry Foster, who passed away Nov. 16, 2022, built a snowman at his graveside at Graceland Cemetery. He enjoyed building snowmen with all his nieces, and the family decided it’s their turn to build one for him. Helping build the snowman were his sister, Tammy Foster, his niece, Bridget Schweitzer, her husband, Eric Schweitzer, and Terry’s great-niece, Tori Schweitzer. His 89-year-old mom, who was sitting in the vehicle watching. Courtesy photo