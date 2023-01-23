A running battle

Ethan Medlock, right, 13, throws a snowball at his brother, Kolton Medlock, 10, both of Sidney, during a snowball fight in a parking lot on Fair Road. Kolton had the idea to have the snowball fight while the brothers and two of their friends were trying to figure out what to do with the fresh snow on Sunday, Jan. 22. The brothers are the children of April Gross. Approximately 2 inches of snow fell on Sidney Sunday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News