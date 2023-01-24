City Council introduced to new police chief

SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council was introduced to Mark McDonough on his first day as Sidney’s new police chief during a regular session on Jan. 23.

City Manager Andrew Bowsher read McDonough’s past law enforcement experience and credentials to the council and swore him in with his wife, Susan, in attendance.

“I’m looking forward to beginning here in the city of Sidney as your police chief. I am your public servant. I am here to serve this community and our officers as well, and we are here to move our organization forward to newer heights, and we will be the premiere law enforcement agency in western Ohio,” McDonough said.

The council adopted two ordinances that were introduced at the Jan. 9 meeting and four resolutions. The resolutions included the following:

• To authorize a cash advance from the general fund to the Community Housing Impact & Preservation-Lead Abatement Program (CHIP-LAP) fund. The establishment of the CHIP-LAP fund was authorized at the Jan. 9 meeting. If needed, a maximum of $53,100 can be transferred;

• To declare the necessity of constructing and repairing certain sidewalks in the city and require adjoining property owners to construct/repair the same. There are almost 140 locations included in the 2023 sidewalk program, and the streets included are Green Briar Court, East and West Parkwood Street, Amelia Court, Spy Glass Court, Grenelefe Court, Ironwood Drive, North Main Avenue, Lunar Street, Stonecastle Court, Heather Way, Windsor Parke Drive, Wapakoneta Avenue, East and West Robinwood Street, West Edgewood Street and Broadway Avenue;

• To adopt a city vision statement and strategic priorities. The vision statement reads, “The city of Sidney is a global nucleus of entrepreneurial innovation, with a focus on family values and small town vibrancy.” The priorities read, “Build upon our strengths and positive community momentum by supporting city staff and local leadership, along with the generous community stakeholders, who bring about exceptional services and amenities; recognize opportunities for sustained economic growth through residential, commercial and industrial development in both our downtown and greater community; share our aspirations for nurturing a family-friendly community with multi-modal connectivity to our preeminent quality of life assets; tout the entrepreneurial innovation that occurs in our global business and manufacturing facilities; identify risks and roadblocks to maintaining financial soundness and the critical public infrastructure for the vibrant community that we envision;”

• To authorize the city manager to advertise for bids for the Historic Sidney Theatre roof. The city received a Targets of Opportunity Grant, which will cover 50% of the cost. The estimated cost of the roof replacement is $223,000. The contract is expected to be awarded in March and the work will be completed from April through June.

A resolution to approve amendments to the city’s lodging tax distribution policy was tabled until the Feb. 6 workshop meeting because some council members have not been present for previous discussions on the topic. The lodging tax committee approved the amendments at a meeting on Jan. 9.

An ordinance was introduced to make supplemental appropriations for 2023. If this ordinance is adopted, 2023 appropriations will increase by $7,025,368. The list of funds the appropriations will go to is listed on page 50 of the Jan. 23 meeting agenda packet. The council will discuss the ordinance further at the Feb. 13 meeting.

The council also approved the December 2022 summary financial report.

A discussion was held for charter amendments, and the staff identified two sections of the charter that would require a vote by the electorate:

• The majority vote section would be changed to eliminate the need to include an abstaining council member when determining what constitutes a majority when taking action on a matter not involving the adoption of an ordinance;

• Eliminating competitive examinations and local civil service certification for the fire and police chief positions. The Civil Service Commission would remain in place for other safety service positions.

The staff determined some charter amendments could be moved to council rules and eliminated from the charter, so a vote is not needed, and as included in the rules, the council discussed changing its meeting time to either 5:30 or 6 p.m. The staff wants to reduce the number of items voted on by the electorate because of the time and money required.

Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher gives the oath of office to Sidney’s newest firefighter Terrence Vaughan, as his daughter Layla and son Justin hold the family Bible Monday afternoon. He had previously served with Kettlersville-Van Buren Fire/Rescue Department. The family lives in the Anna area. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_Z91_9418r10-8-600ppi.jpg Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher gives the oath of office to Sidney’s newest firefighter Terrence Vaughan, as his daughter Layla and son Justin hold the family Bible Monday afternoon. He had previously served with Kettlersville-Van Buren Fire/Rescue Department. The family lives in the Anna area. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Audrey Vaughan pins the firefighter pin on her husband, Terrence Vaughan, after he was sworn in Monday afternoon. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_Z91_9429-r8-10-600ppi.jpg Audrey Vaughan pins the firefighter pin on her husband, Terrence Vaughan, after he was sworn in Monday afternoon. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan, City Manager Andrew Bowsher and members of the Sidney police department welcome new police chief Mark McDonough at the city council meeting on Jan. 23. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_group-swearing-in.jpg Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan, City Manager Andrew Bowsher and members of the Sidney police department welcome new police chief Mark McDonough at the city council meeting on Jan. 23. Courtesy photo Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher, right, swears in new police chief Mark McDonough as his wife, Susan, left, holds the bible at the city council meeting on Jan. 23. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2023/01/web1_mcdonough-swearing-in.jpg Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher, right, swears in new police chief Mark McDonough as his wife, Susan, left, holds the bible at the city council meeting on Jan. 23. Courtesy photo

