PAC announces Artist Workshops for 2023

PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council will be bringing nationally awarded artists Tim Saternow, Jill Stefani Wagner and Kenneth Yarus to Piqua to teach three professional workshops throughout the year in 2023. Registration is open to all artists with a desire to expand their skills with watercolors, pastels and/or oil painting, as well as gain critical and professional development. Each workshop will be held at Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St. in Piqua, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lunches provided.

The Tim Saternow Watercolor Workshop will be held from Monday, May 8, through Thursday, May 11. Saternow is an American painter whose watercolor paintings explore the lost and forgotten areas on the edges of the urban scene. His work encompasses the old High Line train trestle above the gritty industrial streets of New York City, the empty homesteads of Joshua Tree, California, and the dignified and genial old houses of Provincetown, on Cape Cod. He was awarded the 2019 Fellowship with The Clark Hulings Fund, and is currently an Executive Fellow in the Clark Hulings Fund’s Art-Business Accelerator Program.

The Jill Stefani Wagner Pastel Workshop will be held from Monday, July 10, through Thursday, July 13. Participating in national plein air festivals, Wagner travels the country to paint the uniqueness of each region and spends cold Michigan winters creating larger studio pieces. Wagner’s artwork has been exhibited in solo and group exhibits throughout the U.S. and is in many corporate and private collections. Her paintings have won multiple regional and national awards.

The Kenneth Yarus Oil Painting Workshop will be held from Monday, Oct. 16, through Thursday, Oct. 19. Yarus was raised in Kalispell, Montana, where the landscape inspired him, along with many artists who encouraged his passion. He paints plein air and large landscapes, aiming to capture the immensity and value of the mountains. Yarus’ work has been exhibited in numerous shows and solo exhibits around the country, as well as receiving various awards and recognition.

Workshops are $325 for PAC Members and $350 for non-PAC Members. Each workshop is limited to 16 participants. A $100 non-refundable deposit is required to reserve your seat in the workshop. Register here: www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/workshops.

These workshops are sponsored by Ohio Arts Council.