Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Home-school Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The club is for home-schooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Home-school Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or by emailing [email protected] Parents may register and pay for one month or several at a time. All fees are non-refundable.

• The Brukner Nature Center invites you to come enjoy their Winter Art Exhibit featuring the artwork of Maria Burke. Burke is a Hocking Hills based artist, who pulls her inspiration from Ohio’s native wildlife. Her unique gouache paintings on black paper, and lifelike museum-quality sculptures, recreate Ohio’s plants, animals and environments that are often underappreciated. Burke’s goal is to foster a curiosity and appreciation for the nature we find in our own backyards and beyond. She will also have a selection of giclee prints, magnets, vinyl stickers, postcards and woven throws in the Nature Shop at BNC. A portion of all sales will support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation. Burke’s art will be on exhibit through March 19, 2023.

• Orchard Light Candle Co. makes hand-crafted natural soy wax candles that will be available to purchase during the month of January at Brukner Nature Center. It is their desire to provide clean burning candles that also smell amazing. Candles are available in three color options: white, black and amber and also provide wax melt clamshells. The black and amber containers are 13 oz. and the white are in 11 oz. containers; they do have similar burn times. Orchard Light Candle Co. is a local family business operating from their home in Brookville. Prices are $6.50 for wax melt clamshells and candles are $22.50. A percentage of all sales will be donated back to Brukner Nature Center.

• Children in grades Kindergarten through fourth grade may register for the Brukner Nature Center’s Winter Night Adventure on Friday, Feb. 24 from 7 – 9 p.m. (please note: this is a drop-off program.) Have you ever wondered how certain animals survive the frigid winter temperatures here in Ohio? Then join BNC for a fun and educational evening this February. Through live wildlife encounters and hands-on games, we’ll discover some cold weather adaptations of local wildlife. Remember to dress for the weather as guests will be spending a large amount of time outside. Program fee is $20/child for BNC Members and $30/child for nonmembers (cash or check preferred). Registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 22, by 5 p.m. Call 937-698-6493 or e-mail [email protected] to register. Scout packs/troops are also invited to pre-register for this public program. Please call for scout pricing for your pack/troop (minimum of 6 scouts must attend in order to be placed in one group with your leader).

• Sidney Alive and participating small businesses will host Downtown Sidney Restaurant and Retail Weeks through Feb. 4. Shoppers and diners can enjoy special menus and shopping deals from participating locations including Amelio’s Pizzeria, Greenhaus Coffee, Moonflower Effect, Murphy’s Craft Bar & Kitchen, Namaste Body Contouring & Wellness, Ron & Nita’s,Tavolo Modern Italian, The Bridge and The Royal Parlour. Gift cards were donated to a grand prize gift basket that will be given to one lucky winner. Shoppers and diners will need to locate the QR code poster, scan the code and register online to be entered. The more places you visit the better chance you have to win.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will be having a Trivia Night at 7 p.m. at the center. This event is free and open to the public age 50 or better. There will be light refreshments available and prizes given out to the top three teams. Teams will consist of four to six people per table. The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is located at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney. For more information or any questions, call the center at 937-492-5266

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

• The Darke County Parks is hosting an Intro to Beekeeping class at 10 a.m. at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve in Greenville. The class will be led by park volunteer and beekeeper Carol and park Naturalist Mandy. The two will share the basics of getting started with honeybee hives. The workshop is designed for beginners and will cover the life history of honeybees, starter equipment, tools, management and maintenance. The event is free, but registration is required. To register visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.

• Sidney Alive will host a Prom Dress Exchange in the lower level of Murphy’s Craft Bar & Kitchen. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fitting rooms will be available. Various vendors including florists, event venues, photographers, caterers and more will have info on display. Those who shop will be entered in a drawing for prizes from participating vendors.