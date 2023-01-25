Barhorst, King appointed to committees

COLUMBUS – Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, has appointed two local representatives to Ohio House committees.

State Rep. Tim Barhorst, R-Fort Loraime, has been appointed to vice-chair the House Insurance Committee. State Rep. Angie King, R-Celina, has been appointed to vice-chair the House Pension Committee.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Insurance Committee,” said Barhorst. “The committee process is a critical step in well thought out meaningful legislation to help improve the lives of Ohioans.”

Barhorst brings financial experience to the committee and business knowledge as the founder of a financial planning group that services Ohio and the Midwest.

“Committees are a vital piece of the legislative puzzle,” said Stephens. “I know our representatives will do exceptional work in their committees and I look forward to seeing the legislation they will bring to the table.”

“It is a true honor to be appointed as the vice-chair of the Pension Committee,” said King. “I look forward to working with legislators to produce solid legislation through the committee process to benefit all Ohioans.”

King served as a Celina City Council member for 11 years and has been the Mercer County Recorder for the past 10 years. She previously served as a board member of the Ohio Board of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology, Ohio Housing Trust Fund Advisory Committee and is a former board member for West Ohio Community Action Partnership.

“Rep. King has a passion public service,” said Stephens. “She understands government and what is required to craft good legislation for the enrichment of the people she serves.”

House committees are live-streamed on www.ohiochannel.org.