Super returns to stupefy APAC audiences

TROY — Mike Super, America’s favorite mystifier, returns to Troy to present Mike Super – Magic and Illusion 2.OH! at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Super has astonished millions of fans with his magic and illusion, from theater goers to Disney audiences to Hollywood elite. He has pioneered a new form of magic with his down-to-earth style, infectious humor and enchanting personality. He astounded and amazed eager audiences at the APAC last year, and he returns this February with even more magic to mystify the Miami Valley.

Super got his start in magic when he was 6 years old after an intriguing visit to a dazzling magic shop in Walt Disney World. His obsession with magic blossomed from backyard tricks in a borrowed Halloween cape as a young boy to taking center spotlight on some of the largest stages in the country.

He credits several performers and icons alike for their influence and impact on his craft, including Walt Disney, whom he calls a true genius; Doug Henning, whom Super recognizes as a cutting-edge magician for his time; the great David Copperfield, one of the biggest names in magic; and Jerry Seinfeld, an endearing comedian whom Super describes as a fantastic entertainer with an unbelievable work ethic.

With these personalities as his inspiration, Super has brought the art of magic back to the people. He transcends the “trick” and connects personally with his audience on a level to which they can relate. Whether on television, on stage, or simply one-on-one, Super’s personality captures the attention of both the young and the young-at-heart, and his magnetic appeal has made him one of the most sought after mystifiers in the world.

Super’s success has resulted in numerous accolades and awards. He has been named Entertainer of the Year, Best Performing Artist of the Year and Best Novelty Performer of the Year. He was voted America’s Favorite Mystifier on NBC’s hit TV Show “Phenomenon.” He is the first and only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime U.S. network television. He has performed on “Ellen,” “America’s Got Talent” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” Now he returns to the APAC for a new and thrilling performance of mind-bending illusions.

Join Super and his legion of fans, who call themselves “The Superfreaks,” for an evening of magic and mystery that will leave you speechless.

Tickets prices for Mike Super – Magic and Illusion 2.OH! at the APAC start at $20 and can be purchased at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8553566/mike-super-magic-illusionist-2oh-troy-arbogast-performing-arts-center. For more information or to order tickets to any APAC performances, call the Box Office at 937-418-8392 or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com.